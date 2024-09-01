WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. 18,624,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,931. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

