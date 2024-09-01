WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $39,899,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

