West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,734 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,886,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 455,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.5 %

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

