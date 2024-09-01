Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 71,301 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRN. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

