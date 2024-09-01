Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake in a report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of WLK opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 105.53%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

