Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.79%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

