Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,481,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,231 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,975,000 after buying an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 751,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,202. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

