WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $306,312.02 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00110513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.