WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $5.49 million and $290,503.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00111408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

