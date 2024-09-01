WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

