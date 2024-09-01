WP Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.25. 7,213,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.92.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

