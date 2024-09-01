WP Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

