WR Wealth Planners LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,220 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 371,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,847,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 10,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

