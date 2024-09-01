WR Wealth Planners LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

