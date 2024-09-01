WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after buying an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,984,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,377,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

