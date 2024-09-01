WR Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.34. 6,371,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research increased their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

