WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 162.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 80.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 3,063,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,537. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

