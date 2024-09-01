WR Wealth Planners LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.65. 2,316,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,666. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

