WR Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,726 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $96.24. 18,819,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,470. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

