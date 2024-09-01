WR Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

