WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

