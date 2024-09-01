WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 522 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 2,781,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

