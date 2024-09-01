WR Wealth Planners LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $174.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,142. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

