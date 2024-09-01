Wynn Macau, Limited (WYNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Wynn Macau stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.