Wynn Macau, Limited (WYNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Wynn Macau stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.79.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
