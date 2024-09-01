Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,180 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.28% of Xerox worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,034 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $8,466,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

