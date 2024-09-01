Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.57

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.57 ($8.54) and traded as low as GBX 643.40 ($8.48). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.68), with a volume of 27,471 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,463.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 670.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

