Zacks Research Comments on BP p.l.c.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for BP in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BP. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

