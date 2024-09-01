Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

