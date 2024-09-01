Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

ZBH opened at $115.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

