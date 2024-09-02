1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $7.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $515.61 million, a PE ratio of -66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,585.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 353,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

