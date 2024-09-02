10,430 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,299.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 433,179 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
