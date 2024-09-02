1,217 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

Autodesk stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.40. 4,054,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

