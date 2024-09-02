13,629 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 237,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,231. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

