15,524 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.86. 99,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,889. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,499,899.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 1,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $80,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $2,942,689. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

