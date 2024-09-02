166 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. The company had a trading volume of 389,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.