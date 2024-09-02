230 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $934.68. 520,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,825. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.39. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

