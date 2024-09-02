24,048 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $171.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

