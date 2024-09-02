302 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

