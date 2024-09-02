3,452 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,304. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

