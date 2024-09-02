3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

3D Systems Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

