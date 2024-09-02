3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

3D Systems stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. 3D Systems has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,435 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

