647 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $333.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.78. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

