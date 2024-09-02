AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.