Abacus Life’s (ABL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

ABL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abacus Life

Abacus Life Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Abacus Life has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.76 and a beta of 0.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.