Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

