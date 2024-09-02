AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $196.31. 3,820,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

