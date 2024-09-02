ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18,245.73 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $18,245.73 and approximately $31.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,388.75 or 0.99982249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000018 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

