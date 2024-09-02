abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.91. 3,513,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

