Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $963.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,438,938 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,548.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,438,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,548.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,565. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

