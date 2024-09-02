Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in August

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 599,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. 128,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.57.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
